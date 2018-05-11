Driver involved in Dead Sea crash which killed family identified

Identity released of man suspected of driving under the influence in crash that wiped out Atar family.

Authorities have revealed the identity of the man suspected of causing a fatal accident near the Dead Sea last week while driving under the influence of marijuana.

Last Tuesday, eight people, including two adults and six children, were killed in a fatal head-on collision between two private vehicles on Route 90 near the Dead Sea in southern Israel.

The eight victims were later identified as members of the Atar family, residents of Psagot, north of Jerusalem. The victims included Yariv, 45 and his wife Shoshi, 47; Yaakov Yisrael, 12; Ateret, 11; Ayala, 9; Moria, 7; Yedid, 5; and Avigail, 3.

The victims were killed after they were trapped in their car, which caught on fire as a result of the collision.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash, a 52-year-old man from the Samaria town of Givon Hahadasha, was arrested on suspicion that he was driving under the influence of marijuana at the time of the accident. The suspect has claimed that he has a permit to use marijuana for medicinal purposes.

On Monday, authorities identified the suspect as Loren Ankri.

Police said that Ankri has not cooperated with investigators, who are probing the incident for possible manslaughter charges against Ankri. Ankri is also under investigation for driving under the influence, obstruction of justice, and traffic violations.