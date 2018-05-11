This is the agreement being discussed between Israel and Hamas

Egypt trying to mediate a phased agreement between Israel and Hamas that will also increase the supply of electricity to Gaza.

The London-based Arabic-language Al-Hayat newspaper reported on Sunday that at a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday, the two agreed to continue consultations and coordination regarding the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

In this context, Al-Hayat reported that for the first time, the PA agreed to support Egypt's efforts to reach an agreement in Gaza that would be implemented in two stages over a period of six months.

As part of the agreement, the so-called “March of the Return” processions will be restricted to 400 meters from the border fence and a safe passage between Gaza and Cyprus will be put in place after a lull in the region and an internal Palestinian reconciliation agreement is reached.

Senior PA officials told the newspaper that Egypt is trying to reach a period of "calm" rather than a “ceasefire” as a temporary first stage before an internal Palestinian reconciliation agreement is reached, allowing for an agreement on a ceasefire.

The Egyptian mediation effort is focusing on improving the living conditions in Gaza, including in the areas of electricity and water supply, health services, increasing the fishing zone, creating jobs, easing the conditions at the Rafah border crossing and ending the violent nature of the weekly “March of the Return” border protests.

The PA officials also said that the first phase of the “calm” would occur over a period of two weeks and the second stage would take place over a period of six months. In the first phase, fuel will be transferred to the Gaza power plant, Israel will continue to supply 120 megawatts to the Gaza Strip even if the PA does not pay for electricity, salaries will be transferred to public sector workers, and the fishing area will be expanded to 12 nautical miles.

In return, the Palestinian Arabs will stop sending incendiary balloons into Israeli territory and will stop the attempts to infiltrate the border or destroy the border fence.

In the second stage, the supply of electricity from Israel will be increased to 150 megawatts, the fishing area will be expanded to 20 nautical miles, the volume of imports and exports to Gaza will be increased, a maritime crossing will be opened to Cyprus and projects will be put in place to provide temporary jobs. At the same time, the demonstrators will be restricted to 400 meters from the border.