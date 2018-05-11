Terrorists' prison sentences will not be shortened

Ministerial Committee for Legislation approves bill cancelling conditional release arrangements for those who carried out acts of terrorism.

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved on Sunday a bill proposed by MK Anat Berko (Likud) that would cancel conditional release arrangements for those who carried out acts of terrorism.

The bill provides for a more severe punishment in relation to those who committed offenses defined as terrorist acts under section 2 of the law, compared to ordinary criminals.

As part of this, the proposal states that the Law for Conditional Release from Imprisonment will not apply to persons who committed terrorist offenses.

The bill proposed by MK Anat Berko is a broader version of a bill by MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) which was approved by the Ministerial Committee last week. Berko’s law does not allow for release from prison of a terrorist, even by way of the President commuting his sentence.

MK Berko said, "After 25 years of research in Israeli prisons, in-depth interviews with security prisoners and terrorists, I have come to the realization that they have no remorse for the terror and murder they committed. Their only regret was that they were caught or they did not murder enough Jews."

"Criminal prisoners are required to undergo rehabilitation, but security prisoners are not, and therefore I will not agree that their sentences be shortened, even by one second. They have chosen to remove themselves from the society they harmed. The ideology is rooted in them and they must serve their full sentence," she added.