President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday visited the IDF Judea and Samaria Division. President Rivlin was escorted by IDF Chief of Staff Lieut.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, CO Central Command Maj.-Gen Nadav Padan and the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig.-Gen. Eran Niv.

During the visit, the president was briefed by CO Central Command and the divisional commander on the challenges the IDF faces in the area and then met with commanders of various ranks who serve in the division.

“This is a very sensitive and volatile period in the Palestinian theater. Events in Gaza have a direct effect on what happens in Judea and Samaria, and in addition to the security situation there is a complex civilian reality on the ground. All these could lead to a significant escalation,” said the president at the beginning of his remarks.

“The ability of the division to act with determination on one hand and with sensitivity on the other, differentiating between terrorism and combat and the routine of daily life, this is what has brought the division and its brigades such significant achievements in fighting terrorism whilst maintaining the delicate pattern of daily life,” he added.

At the end of his remarks, Rivlin noted, “You carry out your duties in a way that is worthy of praise, with a sense of mission and an understanding of the importance of what you do. You are an example to us all in how to carry out tasks according to the IDF Spirit. At the same time, you defend the state from its enemies and face any challenge whilst maintaining the values of human dignity and comradeship. On behalf of the people of Israel, I thank you and your families.”