Greenblatt meets Netanyahu

Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, met on Sunday evening with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“Honored to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu this evening. Discussed important topics including the situation in Gaza and regional developments,” tweeted Greenblatt after the meeting.

Greenblatt also prayed at the Western Well in Jerusalem with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

"Grateful for the opportunity to daven (pray) at the Kotel (Western Wall) tonight after a long day. A lot to pray for!" he tweeted.

Last week it was announced that Greenblatt would travel to Israel this week to meet with senior Israeli officials and lay the groundwork for the Trump administration’s rollout of the much-anticipated framework for a Middle East final status agreement, dubbed the “Deal of the Century”.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has rejected US attempts to restart peace talks with Israel and has been boycotting the US ever since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

The meeting between Greenblatt and Netanyahu comes amid continuing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

A senior Israeli diplomatic official on Friday discussed the Qatari deal being negotiated with Hamas, under Egyptian mediation, which would include transferring fuel and salaries to Gaza in exchange for a lull in the ongoing violence.

The official said that Israel prefers to reach an agreement that will result in a ceasefire but is ready to act forcefully if the talks fail and the violence continues.