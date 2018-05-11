'Pittsburgh massacre news felt like attack in Jerusalem'



Israeli Consul General in New York says Pittsburgh attack 'feels like local news', reminiscent of terror attacks inside Israel.

Abbie Sophia Adamit Left to Right: Dani Dayan, Rivka Kidron, General Yossi Peled, Prof. Joshua Sheme Consul General Dani Dayan addressed last Wednesday the celebratory ceremony of the inauguration of American Friends of Assuta Ashdod Hospital (AFAAH) with a reminder, in light of the deadly shooting attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, that anti-Semitism remains a threat to both the Jewish state and the Diaspora alike.



"If we internalize the phrase "Never Again" then we must understand that "again" is right now,” Dayan stressed. “Even though this tragedy happened thousands of miles from Jerusalem, it feels like local news for the State of Israel as our hearts are with those in Pittsburgh".



Healthcare services in Israel’s southern coastal region will be receiving a major boost of support thanks to the inauguration of American Friends of Assuta Ashdod Hospital (AFAAH) last Wednesday, at the official residence of the Israeli Consul General in New York, Dani Dayan. The Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital provides immediate care to approximately half a million Israelis who live in Ashdod and other nearby localities. The hospital is also the only medical institution in Israel to have an emergency department that is staffed at all times by emergency medicine specialists.



“Assuta Ashdod is one of the most important modern Zionist projects in Israel and the most dramatic event in the Israeli health system in decades,” said Prof. Joshua Shemer, Chairman of Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital. “For residents of Ashdod, it is revolutionary.”



The hospital, located just 16 miles north of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, is architecturally revolutionary in that it is built to be “rocket-safe” with a special bomb shelter design that enables it to function 24 hours a day and seven days a week even during wartime.



“I get immense satisfaction knowing that my support makes a difference in the lives of Israelis living 16 miles from the Gaza Strip,” said Eli Nhaissi, Chairman of AFAAH. “When you give you feel great.”



Rivka Kidron, an AFAAH Board Member and founder of "Passages", an organization dedicated to bringing the next generation of Christian student leaders to Israel, said: “Given Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital’s contributions to Israeli society, AFAAH offers the Jewish community in the United States an opportunity to play a special role in shaping Israel’s future,” she said.



Brig. General (Ret.) Yossi Peled, an AFAAH board member and the featured speaker of the evening concurred, “We in Israel are the first line of defense and you in the States are the second line of defense. Both are intertwined and depend on each other.”

