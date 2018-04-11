Bus driver stabbed in central Israel over traffic dispute

An Israeli bus driver was stabbed and moderately wounded Sunday afternoon in central Israel, following a dispute with a bicyclist.

The incident occurred in the city of Ramat Gan, after a 69-year-old bus driver got into a heated argument with a 19-year-old man who was riding an electric bicycle. The argument culminated in the 19-year-old bicyclist stabbing the driver.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene of the stabbing, and treated the driver before evacuating him to Tel Hashomer Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

Police apprehended the suspected assailant and took him into custody.

According to an initial investigation by police, the stabbing occurred following an argument between the two over right of way on the road.

“When we got to the scene,” said MDA paramedic Mordechai Karlitz, “we saw a 69-year-old man sitting on a bench next to a bus stop. He was fully conscious, and was suffering from a stab wound in his upper torso.”

“Witnesses on the scene told us that [the victim] had been attacked by a man. We gave him first aid treatment, including bandaging [the wound] and stopping the bleeding, and he was then evacuated to the hospital while he was fully conscious in stable condition.”