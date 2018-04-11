Christians, Muslims form 'peace ring' around Toronto synagogue

Hundreds of people joined an interfaith ‘ring of peace’ around a Reform temple in Toronto on Saturday in honor of one of the victims of the deadly shooting attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last week.

Some 300 people, many of them Muslims and Christians, gathered outside of the Holy Blossom Temple Saturday morning to remember 75-year-old Joyce Fienberg, a former congregant at Holy Blossom who was gunned down by 46-year-old Robert Bowers last week during a 20-minute shooting spree inside the Tree of Life synagogue.

A total of 11 people, including 7 congregants and 4 guests, were murdered at the Tree of Life synagogue last Saturday morning after Bowers, a white supremacist, burst into the building and opened fire with an AR-15.

The ‘ring of peace’ was organized by Osman Khan, and was inspired by a similar interfaith display in Toronto last year, following a deadly shooting attack on the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre.

“We realize that people from all the other synagogues are grieving, especially at this synagogue because the Holy Blossom Temple lost one of their own,” said Khan, according to a report by the Toronto Star. “It resonated that much more with them.”

In February 2017, officials from Holy Blossom Temple organized a ‘peace ring’ around the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre after a 27-year-old French Canadian nationalist shot and killed six worshippers.