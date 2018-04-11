Thousands of Chabad emissaries pray after Pittsburgh massacre

Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries from around the world meet for group photo at 770 in Brooklyn, week after deadly Pittsburgh synagogue attack.

Thousands of rabbis from the Chabad-Lubavitch movement posed for a group photo in front of Chabad’s world headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

The rabbis are among 4,700 emissaries from around the world who are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries, an annual event aimed at reviving Jewish awareness and practice around the world.

This year’s gathering comes only days after the anti-Semitic shooting in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead and as the Chabad-Lubavitch movement marks nearly ten years since the murder of Rabbi Gabi and Rivky Holtzberg, directors of Chabad-Lubavitch of Mumbai, in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

During the gathering, Chabad emissaries from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania read Psalms in memory of the synagogue shooting victims.