

Bennett: I'm the only one who holds Rabin's position After mass rally at Rabin square, heckling of Likud minister, Jewish Home chairman says: 'Rabin was adamantly opposed to Palestinian state.' Hezki Baruch,

Photo by Ben Dori/Flash90 Naftali Bennett Minister of Education Naftali Bennett mentioned this morning, Sunday, in a tweet what were the political positions of the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin were.



"Yitzhak Rabin vehemently opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state between the sea and the Jordan River, and this position did not change until the day he was assassinated," Bennett wrote.



"It is quite amazing that I am the head of the only party that resolutely opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state between the sea and the Jordan River," he added. "I believe that with time the national pendulum will return to the right place."



Bennett's tweet after events last night in Rabin Square and the heckling and booing that Minister Tzachi Hanegbi received when he sought to speak.



Minister Hanegbi's silencing was backed by senior left-wing figures, among them Meretz chairman MK Tamar Zandberg, who said in an interview with Reshet, "There is a public and that's what it felt. Do you want to replace the people? "



