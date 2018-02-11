The financial lessons from 'Scatter Man' & 'Generous Mom'





Loading....





Have you heard the financial lessons of “Scatter Man” and “Generous Mom?”

While identifying characteristics have been changed to maintain the privacy, there are important financial lessons to be learned from these two real-life investor stories.

Learn why Scatter Man’s diversification techniques don’t work. Instead, Doug explains how to consolidate your money and how to put yourself in a position that will serve you and your investments.

And, if you want to help your children, find a way to do so without the negative side effects of “Generous Mom.”