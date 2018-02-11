Jewish Home to advance bill deporting families of terrorists

The Jewish Home will advance a bill to the ministerial committee for legislation on Sunday that would allow Israel to deport the families of terrorists, the Religious Zionist website Kipa reports.

Currently, the law only allows Israel to deport terrorists' families if the defense establishment can prove that they constitute a clear and present danger to the public.

The “Terrorist Family Expulsion Law” would, if passed, allow the Defense and Interior Ministers to advance the expulsion of individuals who acted as accomplices in terror attacks, including family members of terrorists who were aware of their relative’s intentions or otherwise supported their attacks.

According to the bill, the head of Central Command will be able to expel families of terrorists to another area within Judea and Samaria.

"Palestinian terror must be stopped," said Jewish Home Chairman Naftali Bennett. "In the current reality, participation in terrorist attacks against Jews has become a lucrative one for the Palestinians and their families. They come to murder and receive financial benefits and grants."

"The Palestinian terrorist must understand that violence will not pay off and the State of Israel will have an account with him. The expulsion of the family to another area will help increase deterrence and convey the message in the Palestinian public - zero tolerance for terrorism."

MK Moti Yogev, who sponsored the bill, believes that the proposal is likely to be put to the test of the Supreme Court, since in the past the court ruled that it is forbidden to deport terrorist families to Lebanon or Gaza because these are foreign countries. Judea and Samaria, in contrast, is not a foreign country.



"Deterrent is a cornerstone of Israel's security as a way to save lives and preserve law and order," the statement explaining the bill said. “The requested step in this bill has been proven as a deterrent, reducing future attacks and thus saving lives."