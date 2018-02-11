'Crazy to blame Trump for Pittsburgh massacre'





Rudy Giuliani, a close associate of President Donald Trump and former mayor of New York, prayed Thursday evening at the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens, New York.

Giuliani asked to come to the site to express solidarity with American Jewry after last week's massacre in Pittsburgh that killed 11.

Giuliani said that his prayer at the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe was meant to show that the Pittsburgh bombing hit the entire United States, Jews and non-Jews alike.

"It was an attack on everyone, not just those who died, it was an attack on the entire Jewish people all over the world, because the murderer who did it said he was killing them only because they were Jews," said Guliani. It was also an attack on all Americans who believe in freedom of religion and believe that people should not be attacked because of their religion."

Giuliani stressed that the attempts on the American Left to accuse President Trump of the massacre were "insane".

"The man who did the shooting wrote on his website or whatever it was that he hates Donald Trump because he has too many Jewish friends," said Guliani.

"So you can not win with these people who want to create political problems from everything, and the president has every right to defend himself and to point to this hatred. The hatred did not come from the president "added the former mayor of New York City," We had attacks on the United States during other presidents' terms and we did not blame them for these attacks. "

