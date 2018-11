New single by Benny Friedman 'Vesechezena ' describes the historic Jewish yearning for their return to Jerusalem.

The brand new song Benny Friedman song 'Vesechezena' was composed and arranged by Yitzy Berry and Eli Klein.

The cover photo was taken by the recently-deceased Ari Fuld on the holiday of Hoshaana Raba a few .years ago The song’s lyrics come from the daily Jewish prayer in which they implore God to have mercy and return his glory to Zion.

'Vesechezena' is a single off the upcoming album.