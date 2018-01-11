Knesset speaker: We'll keep building in Hevron

MK Yuli Edelstein hails decision to expand Jewish community in Hevron. 'We will keep building in city of the Patriarchs.'

This afternoon (Thursday) Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein (Likud), welcomed the approval given to advance building projects for Jews in Hevron.

"Tomorrow we will all mark Shabbat Chayei Sarah-Shabbat Hevron. I welcome a solution to the land issue in the Jewish settlement in Hevron according to what we publicized this morning. We will continue to advance building and housing units there for new families," Edelstein tweeted. "The development of the Jewish community in the city of the Patriarchs is of vital importance and strengthens our hold in the place our roots are deep, as we will read in this week's Torah portion."'

This morning it was reported that Minister of Defense, Avigdor Liberman had approved plans to build a new apartment complex above the wholesale market in Hevron, which sits on Jewish-owned land.

The advancement of the project was stalled for many years due to legal challenges. Recently, under the direction of Minister of Defense Liberman, Legal Advisor of the Security Establishment ,Etai Ophir, put together a legal opinion that allowed for the first time the advancement of the building processes in the area. The legal opinion also received the approval of the Governmental Legal Advisor.