PA accuses Israel of plot 'to drown Hevron in settlers'

Spokesperson for the PA in Ramallah condemns Israeli announcement of the building of new housing units in Chevon's Old City

Israelis gather outside of Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron

The Palestinian Authority has turned to the International community and to the Arab League in a bid to challenge Israel's plans to build new housing units in a Jewish neighborhood in Hevron.

The PA accused Israel of promoting "expulsion activities of the Occupation in Palestine, in particular the conquered capital, Al Quds, (Jerusalem) and in Hevron," after Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman green-lighted construction of an apartment building in Hevron.

Youssef El-Mahmoud, spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority, claimed that the Israeli construction plans in Hevron "strives to drown Hevron in settlers and settlements in order to uproot and expel the city's original inhabitants and owners".

Hevron, once home to a large Jewish community prior to the 1929 riots, currently has a Jewish population of roughly 600. Some 7,000 more Israelis live in the neighboring town of Kiryat Arba.

Mahmoud also accused Israel of plotting to "to erase early Arabic history".

The Palestinian Authority leadership has denied any historical or religious connection between the Jewish people and the Land of Israel. It sees Israel as holy Islamic land belonging exclusively to Muslims.