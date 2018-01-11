Jewish Agency head Herzog heads to Pittsburgh

Following massacre, former Labor chief heads to Pennsylvania in show of solidarity with local Jewish community.

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog will take off for the city of Pittsburgh in a solidarity visit to a community still reeling from last week's anti-Semitic shooting.

Herzog will meet in Pittsburgh with the leaders of the Jewish community, attend the funeral of Rose Melinger and speak with the bereaved families. He will also take part in a solidarity dinner for the Jewish community together with about 300 girls and teenagers in the evening and will participate in the Pittsburgh Central Memorial Ceremony

“We at The Jewish Agency are in pain and mourning with the Pittsburgh Jewish community, and will assist in any possible way,” said Herzog.

“The crucial first step is showing up, to stand with Pittsburgh after the Tree of Life Synagogue suffered the deadliest attack against Jews in U.S. history. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.."

"The Pittsburgh Jewish community consists of 50,000 Jews, all committed, Zionistic and well organized," added Herzog. "We had just met their leadership here in Israel for The Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly; little could we imagine there would be such a tragedy a few days later."

11 were murdered in Saturday's shooting spree, considered the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history, while 6 others were wounded.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indicted Robert Bowers, the suspect in the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, on 44 counts, up from the 29 counts he previously faced. The charges include religious hate crimes, firearms charges and causing injury to police officers.

Bowers faces a maximum possible sentence of the death penalty or life in prison. He is expected to appear in a second federal court hearing on Thursday in Pittsburgh.