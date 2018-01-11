Netanyahu: Israel's position is improving

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu flew to Bulgaria Thursday afternoon, where he will participate in a forum comprised of several European leaders
Before boarding the plane, Netanyahu said "I'm heading out now to engage in policy at the highest levels. I will meet my good friends the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and the president of Serbia
Netanyahu underscored the attempt to alter the anti-Israel conduct of the European Union. "These are not just personal friendships. These are obviously to strengthen our relations with each and every country but this is also a group of countries that I want to advance my policy; to change the hypocritical and hostile approach of the EU.
"This is a process that will take time but I believe in setting goals and striving towards them systematically. I believe that this too we will achieve in time. This is an important matter for the State of Israel, whose position is rising in the world."