Swedish surgeon accused of bullying Jewish employees

Senior physician at Swedish university accused of singling out Jewish employees, expressing 'obvious and open anti-Semitism'.

A senior physician from the Swedish university that awards the Nobel Prize in Medicine is accused of bullying Jewish employees with impunity.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center made the accusation against the surgeon in a letter its dean, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, sent Karolinska University Hospital near Stockholm earlier this month, the Aftonbladet daily reported Wednesday.

The daily did not publish the names of the physician accused or the employees who said he bullied them because of their ethnicity.

Management at Karolinska knew about the “obvious and open anti-Semitism” expressed by the physician to at least one Jewish employee since February, but the complaints were “ignored,” Cooper wrote. Several other Jewish employees quit until only the one mentioned by the Simon Wiesenthal Center remained, Cooper also said.

The report in Aftonbladet did not elaborate on the alleged harassment.

Svante Weyler, chairman of the Swedish Committee Against Anti-Semitism, said the senior physician posted anti-Semitic texts on Facebook.

“It shows an extremely bad judgment, they are quite obviously anti-Semitic. If they are also part of a larger context, it is an issue,” he told Aftonbladet.