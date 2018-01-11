Extremist haredi protesters to shut down Bnei Brak on Thursday

The extremist Yerushalmi Faction (Jerusalem Faction) says that it will block roads in Bnei Brak in protest of a faction-affiliated yeshiva student that was arrested for draft dodging.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the protests are slated to start at 4 PM on Bnei Brak's Jabotinsky Street and the entrance to the near-bye Petah Tikva. Police say that they are prepared to handle the expected civil disobedience.

The student, Yisrael Meir Elyashiv, was arrested in Modiin Illit on Thursday by plainclothes policemen for refusing to show up at the IDF's recruitment center in order to receive a draft deferment. Elyashiv is currently imprisoned in the IDF's Jail 4 in Tzrifin.

"By the orders of our rabbis, we will continue the protests and take to the streets to awaken the world on the imprisonment of Yisrael Meir in an army jail," said a message that was disseminated among the Jerusalem Faction faithful.

The Jerusalem Faction, which was founded by the late Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, has demanded the IDF issue blanket exemptions to all haredi men, and has rejected the present system, under which full-time yeshiva students are granted draft deferments, renewable each year.

By law, every Jewish Israeli must register for the draft before the age of 18. Anyone who brings a letter from his yeshiva head is given an automatic deferment for as long as he remains in yeshiva. However, those belonging to the Jerusalem Faction refuse to register, and therefore do not receive their legal deferments, placing them at risk of being arrested for draft-dodging.