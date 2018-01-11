Ayelet Shaked: 'A gift for Shabbat Chayei Sarah'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked congratulates progress towards erecting a residential building for Jews in Hevron's market.

Shaked defines the construction permit as "a gift to the Jewish People and to the Jewish community in Hevron for Shabbat Chayei Sarah that we'll celebrate this Shabbat.

"This week we made a significant breakthrough in the return of Jewish lands stolen during the 1929 riots in the so-called wholesale market. This is a very important area in the heart of the Jewish settlement in Hevron, which for 25 years was not settled, even though it belongs to the Jews according to all the records.

"For 25 years, Israeli governments have repeatedly evacuated Jews who settled in the area and haven't granted building permits," said Shaked.

"This week, thanks to the Defense Minister, Legal Advisor Avichai Mandelblit, Deputy Legal Advisor Erez Kaminitz, and Defense Ministry Legal Advisor Itai Ophir, we brought about a breakthrough and removed the barriers, leading to approving the planning. This Shabbat, when tens of thousands of Jews visit the City of the Forefathers, we'll see with our own eyes that the terror of almost 90 years hasn't succeeded and we've won. Have a successful Shabbat Chayei Sarah!" Shaked concluded.