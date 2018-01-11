Regev supports Leon in second round

'Jerusalemites voted for Moshe Leon. I have no doubt he'll preserve Jerusalem's interests as the united capital of Israel.'

Culture Minister Miri Regev announced today that she supports the candidacy of Moshe Leon in the second round of local elections in Jerusalem, after Zeev Elkin did not succeed.

Regev spoke with Leon last night and informed him of her support for his second round in about two weeks.

"I've known Moshe for many years and am well aware of his abilities that will undoubtedly help him advance Jerusalem to more achievements as befits our capital," said Minister Regev.

Regev added, "Moshe Leon will preserve the interests of Jerusalem as the united capital of Israel and will succeed in uniting all the city's residents: religious and secular, right and left, Jews and Arabs.

"Jerusalemites, vote for Moshe Leon and earn a wonderful mayor who's attentive to your needs and is connected to government ministers who will help him succeed for you," Regev said.