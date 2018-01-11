Watch: Trump greeted by hospital staff after synagogue shooting

President Trump and First Lady Melania visit UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh, where they are greeted with appreciation.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh to visit law enforcement personnel wounded in the Tree of Life synagogue attack.

In a video taken by waiting hospital staff, the President and his entourage are seen preparing to exit the department. As they pass by, waiting hospital staff shout thanks and appreciation to the President, who turns back to greet each one personally.

The video came in contrast to media reports of a Pittsburgh up in arms about the President's visit, and depicts the rapport the President enjoys with average Americans. Dominant media coverage depicted protesters gathered near Trump's visit to the synagogue to make the US President feel unwelcome, carrying signs reading "President Hate, Leave Our State".

Reuters Pittsburgh protesters

Suspected shooter Robert Bowers is facing more than two dozen charges related to the bloodshed.

During the 20-minute shooting attack Bowers fired on congregants and guests with a rifle and three handguns. Thirteen people were shot inside the Tree of Life synagogue, 11 of them fatally.