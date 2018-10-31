Arab attacks with knife in northern town: 'Allahu Akbar'

Police say incident in town of Shlomi apparently not nationally-motivated, but rather over a dispute between neighbors.

An Arab man attacked a civilian with a knife in the northern Israeli town of Shlomi this evening, Wednesday, before being neutralized by the civilian, 0404 reported.

Eyewitnesses said that the Arab man came out of a store with a large knife and began chasing the civilian, while shouting “Allahu Akbar” (meaning “God is the greatest” in Arabic).

The civilian was able to draw his gun and shoot the attacker in the hand, moderately wounding him.

Police said that initial investigations indicated that the knife attack was criminal rather than nationalistic in nature, and was based on a dispute between neighbors.