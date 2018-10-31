Watch: Carjacker throws British policewoman from squad car

A security camera caught the moment when a carjacker tried to commandeer a British police van, managing to wrench a policewoman from the driver's seat.

The suspect, Owen Smith, 29, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for assaulting police officer Eli Young.

Unemployed Smith and a co-conspirator were documented robbing a garage shop in West Sussex. The two wore masks and held baseball sticks in the July 6 incident.

One of the store staff managed to summon the police who were already outside the store, but the vehicle in the video is another patrol car that happened to be there.

Smith threw Young out of the driver's seat bruising her hand, leg, shoulder, and neck. She recovered balance and fought Smith, while other policemen and passersby joined in until Smith was caught.