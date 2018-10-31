Ousted Nahariya Mayor slams voters as 'ingrates'

Jackie Sabag defeated by huge margin in Nahariya mayoral contest: 'Thirty years later, I've realized most Nahariya residents are ingrates.'

Nahariya's mayor of the past thirty years Jackie Sabag has been defeated by a huge margin in yesterday's mayoral elections.

His rival Ronen Marley received 60% of the vote while Sabag less than 23%. The other candidate, Oren Sudai, got 17% of the vote.

"I'm looking for the right word. In a big way, after 30 years I've come to the conclusion that most Nahariya residents are ingrates."

Mayor Marley told the Morning News program on Channel 12, "I saw Sabag's video and I didn't like it, I respect Sabag for everything he did, but a year ago I argued that he should retire. He's been acting recently as if it were his city and it's time to move on to a new path."