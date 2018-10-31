Yisrael Gantz wins Binyamin Regional Council race

Deputy head of Benjamin Regional Council will take over from Avi Roeh after defeating Shilo Adler; Gush Etzion to vote in second round.

Deputy head of Benjamin Regional Council Yisrael Gantz won the elections for the chairmanship of the council and will replace Avi Roeh, who served in the position for the past 11 years.

Psagot resident Gantz defeated the former Yesha Council Director Shilo Adler by a margin of about 1,100 votes.

Gantz won 12,788 votes, compared with 11,672 votes received by Adler.

"We'd like to thank Shilo Adler for the important contest," Gantz said after the victory. "I'm convinced he'll contribute in the future to settlement in Binyamin and in general.

"From this moment on we're putting all differences behind us and I'm sure that we'll know how to join hands and work together for the residents of Binyamin," added the new Binyamin Regional Council head.

Samaria council head Yossi Dagan was elected by an overwhelming majority of 81 percent to head the Shomron Council. In Gush Etzion they're going to a second round after Moshe Svil got 34.7%, Shlomo Neeman 33.2% and Yaron Rosenthal close to 32%. Efrat's incumbent Oded Ravivi won with 56% of the votes.