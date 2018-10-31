Efrat's incumbent Revivi maintains leadership

Interim results from Efrat's municipal elections are almost in, with the finals to be tabulated after the soldier's votes are counted. Incumbent Mayor Oded Revivi took 56% of the votes while his challenger Avi Hadida won 44%.

Ravivi's list Efrat Mitchadeshet took four seats in the Efrat Council, Yachad took three, Efrat Sheli won two seats and Efrat Watch one. Hadida's list Ken won one seat, while Atid did not pass the threshold.

Flash 90 Celebratory ice cream and winner Ravivi

"The election is over and the voter has had his say," Ravivi wrote. "We're still learning the results but one thing is clear: We won! The leadership is definitely changing; we're going forward to give it to them! With results like these, it's going to be interesting," Ravivi said.

Chagit Moriah-Gibor from Efrat Sheli said "After a one-month campaign with almost no budget and pretty anonymous people who never sat in the municipality before, we come in as the third strongest list after the incumbent's and a list that's been there for 15 years. Six parties ran all-in-all.

"I'm mostly happy about the connection I made with such a quality bunch of people. I met many people who worry and care about Efrat just as I do." Regarding her opponents, she said "It warms the heart to see how much dedication and care people have - the candidates and their supporters as one."

Flash 90 Voting in Efrat

