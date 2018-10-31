UNESCO’s lies, Jewish history and the Garden of Eden

The patriarch Abraham is best known for his trademark attribute of lovingkindness.

As we read the Torah portion of Chayei Sarah this week, in this week's edition of Temple Talk, Rabbi Richman, still flying solo in the studio, focuses on the life and death of Abraham and Sarah and talks about the art of looking for opportunities to do someone else a favor.

That's what makes the world go round, and that's why the world was created! Plus: Ma'arat HaMachpela, the Double Cave of Hevron, and the secret entrance to the Garden of Eden. Guess what the road to that entrance is paved with? Tune into this week's edition of Temple Talk.