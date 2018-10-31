

Now it is clear: The Palestinian leadership is a failure Jay Shapiro claims that the Palestinian leadership was given every opportunity but its goal to destroy Israel caused it to fail. Jay Shapiro,

Flash 90 Mahmoud Abbas Jay Shapiro claims that there could have been a Palestinian state 25 years ago, but the leadership stuck to the struggle against Israel, instead of focusing on their growth.



Loading....





More Arutz Sheva videos:



top