Watch: Trump arrives at Pittsburgh International Airport
President Trump goes to Pittsburgh to show support for the 11 victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting and their families.
Air Force One
iStock
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: Trump arrives at Pittsburgh International Airport
Watch: Trump arrives at Pittsburgh International Airport
President Trump goes to Pittsburgh to show support for the 11 victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting and their families.
Air Force One
iStock
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top