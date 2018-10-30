Suspicion of forgery at Jerusalem polling station

Residents arriving to realize their democratic right in one of the polling stations in Jerusalem discovered someone had already voted in their name.

A complaint was sent to the Interior Ministry, and in response the national supervisor of local elections turned to the election director in Jerusalem with what she called a "suspicion of falsifying votes at one of the polling stations in the city."

The Interior Ministry said in response: "In light of an unusual event that took place at one of the polling stations in Jerusalem, the national supervisor turned to the local elections director to examine the incident, and the supervisor instructed the election director to resharpen procedures with the polling secretaries."