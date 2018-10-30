'I'm screaming: We must deal with Route 90'

About two weeks ago, Kfir Avitan, his wife and young daughter were killed in a tragic accident not far from from where today's (Tuesday) deadly accident, in which a family of 8 where killed, took place on Route 90. Sachar Avitan, Kfir's brother, called for action by the Minister of Transportation and the Government to prevent future tragedies.

"It's inconceivable that people lose their families year after year" a numbed Avitan said on an interview with Channel 2 News; "Please do something about this. A solution that I thought of is a divider throughout the length of Route 90".

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz wrote on his Facebook page "I send my condolences and embrace the bereaved families. According to data of the National Roads Authority, the referred-to strip of road is straight, properly serviced, and has wide shoulders. We should wait for the results of the police investigation to see what the causes of the accident were," Katz added. "The Ministry of Transportation invests tens of billions of NIS into paving new and safe roads throughout Israel, with a focus on the peripheral areas to the North and South, something that contributes directly to the decrease in fatalities from road accidents."