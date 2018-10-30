Israeli journalist interrogated in Abu Dhabi

Earlier this week (Saturday-Monday) Abu Dhabi hosted a Judo Grand Slam Tournament of the International Judo Federation with over 60 countries spanning five continents competing.

In an historical first, Israeli athletes, accompanied by Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev, were able to compete under their own flag. Israeli athletes placed Israel 3rd overall with several taking home medals, two of which were gold.

Channel 2 reports that this beautiful display of sportsmanship breaking down political boundaries was marred by the detention and interrogation of an Israeli journalist. Journalist Gilead Shalmor of Channel 2 News was visited and questioned in his hotel by Emirati Internal Security forces. After being whisked away in a gleaming security forces jeep, Shalmor was brought to an underground holding facility where he was informed that he was being interrogated on suspicion of spying for Israel.

Shalmor's attempt to prove his journalistic credential's by showing video footage of himself reporting in the Channel 2 News newsroom. These attempts proved futile. Shalmor was then subjected to a thirteen hour interrogation throughout which Emirati officers implemented psychological mind games on him. Shalmor was not allowed to remove himself from the chair which he was placed in for the duration of his interrogation. Shalmor is now safe and sound back in Israel though shaken by the unfortunate turn of events.