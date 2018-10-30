Trident Juncture 18, abbreviated TRJE18, is a NATO-led military exercise held in Norway.

The exercise is the largest of its kind in Norway since the 1980s. 50,000 participants from 31 nations are taking part, including 10,000 vehicles, 250 aircraft and 65 vessels.

The exercise is mainly taking place in central and eastern parts of Norway, and air and sea areas in Norway, Sweden and Finland. The stated goal of Trident Juncture is to train the NATO Response Force and to test the alliance's defense capability. According to the Norwegian Armed Forces, the exercise will test the country's ability to receive and handle allied support.