Germany: Hospital nurse admits killing 100 patients

Niels Hogel accused of injecting drugs in lethal doses in two hospitals between 1999 and 2005.

An ex-nurse in German hospitals admitted today that he had killed one hundred people he had treated.

Kann news reported that 41-year-old Niels Hogel was accused of injecting drugs in lethal doses in two nursing homes between 1999 and 2005. Relatives say the country's health authorities turned a blind eye to his acts.

According to doctors, Hogel's motive was to revive patients at the last minute after purposely giving them an overdose. The judge explained that the purpose of the trial was to discover the extent of Hogel's murder spree, who is already serving a prison term for murder and attempted murder of six patients.

The killer nurse used to inject patients with drugs that stopped heart activity and then performed CPR.