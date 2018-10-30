8 members of Samaria family killed in Dead Sea car accident

Eight family members from the community of Psagot in the Binyamin region of Samaria were killed in the road accident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Dead Sea area.



The parents were killed along with their six children in a head-on collision on Route 90 near the Dead Sea.



The driver of the jeep who was involved in the frontal crash told police, "I have nothing to hide, you know exactly what happened there, it's the first time that it happened to me. I do not remember what happened there, I know I killed people. I will never drive again."

Prime Minister Netanyahu said in the wake of the accident: "The heart breaks in light of the heavy disaster that today destroyed the life of an entire family. My wife Sara and I grieve with all the citizens of Israel for the life that was cut short and send our deepest condolences to the family and the residents of Psagot.”



"Today, when many Israeli citizens take advantage of the sabbatical day for trips in our country, I ask you to do everything in order to return home safely," the prime minister added.



MK Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) expressed his sorrow over the accident.. "A whole family has gone. It’s simply inconceivable. We embrace and strengthen the residents of Psagot and Mateh Binyamin in these difficult times. We must take it upon ourselves to drive extra carefully. Absolutely nothing is worth it,” he said.

Initial investigations revealed that two vehicles traveling on Route 90 near the Dead Sea collided with each other. The killed persons were trapped between the remains of the burning vehicle and their death was determined after they were extricated by firefighting teams.

Three other members of the Givon family were wounded in the other vehicle. Magen David Adom medics gave a 52-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl medical treatment and evacuated them by helicopter to Soroka Hospital. Another 50-year-old man was also evacuated with light injuries.