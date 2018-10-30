Relative of Barkan terrorist arrested

Overnight, security forces arrest Majed Naalwa, relative of terrorist who murdered two in Barkan industrial zone.

Security forces arrested Majed Naalwa, a relative of terrorist Ashraf Naalwa, who murdered two people in the Barkan industrial zone in Judea and Samaria.

Channel 2 reported that the arrest took place in the village of Shweika, north of Tulkarm. During the operation, the forces dispersed leaflets saying that anyone who helped the terrorist escape would be punished.

At the beginning of the month Ashraf arrived at his place of work in a factory in the Barkan industrial zone armed with a submachine gun, and murdered Ziv Hajbi and Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel.

The terrorist fled the scene and security forces have since been trying to locate him. About two weeks ago, the IDF announced that the terrorist's house would be destroyed.