Chabad youths gather outside of Tree of Life synagogue to show support for Pittsburgh Jewish community, remember 11 victims.

Dozens of youths from the Chabad-Lubavitch movement gathered in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood in Pittsburgh in support of the local Jewish community after Saturday's deadly synagogue shooting.

The Chabad students gathered outside of the Tree of Life synagogue where the shooting took place and sang songs in honor of the 11 victims of the mass-shooting.