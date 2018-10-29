Trauma experts from Israel to assist in Pittsburgh

Members of the Israeli Trauma Coalition delegation have landed at the scene of the Pittsburgh massacre.

The delegation includes the best experts in Israel with international experience in two main areas. The first is therapeutic: Specialization in treating mental trauma, grief, and anxiety. They accompany families as professional teams assisting the populace. Second, an organizational community track is deployed specializing in helping a community that has experienced a crisis.

During the years of the Coalition's operation, the organization has extended aid in a number of emergency incidents in the world in general and in the United States in particular: The massacres in Parkland, Boston, and Houston. From Saturday, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Jewish Agency, and the Consulate General in New York began an operation to assist the victims, for security forces who were present in the arena, and for the Jewish community in the field of psychotherapy.

Israel Trauma Coalition and aid delegation director Talia Levanon said: "In Israel, unique knowledge has been accumulated written in blood. As Israelis, we see an obligation to share this knowledge with communities in crisis all over the world, and even more so with our brethren in the Jewish communities of North America who have stood by us throughout the years since the coalition was formed in 2001. If we can return a little of what we received - that is our duty."

Consul General in New York Danny Dayan added: "The Jewish community in Pittsburgh is hurting and broken. Even after three days in the arena, it's difficult for me and others to digest the magnitude of the disaster. It'll take a long time to heal the broken pieces but we must maintain our strength as one united community. I'm full of hope that the arrival of this unique delegation will be of some modest help in this endeavor. The State of Israel stands by you and will continue to assist the victims of the terrible massacre, the security forces, their families, and the entire Jewish community in Pittsburgh."

