DC Professor: 'Zionists' making hate crime out of shooting

A Washington DC professor blamed 'Zionists' for allegedly distorting the motives of the gunman who murdered 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday the make the shooting appear to be a hate crime.

Abeer Kayed, professor of political science at Howard University, said in an interview with the U.K.-based Al-Araby television channel that the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue was "strictly political" and was not a hate crime.

"This issue has to do with American public opinion and American Jews," Kayeed said in a recording of the interview which was obtained by Memri. "Because of the power of the Zionist lobby here, and because of the historical significance of the role of the Jews in American life. This is why there is more sympathy towards them."

According to Kayed it is as if the Jews "get credit for the existence of the United States."

She also criticized US President Donald Trump as a "racist" and claimed he wanted to ban mosques in America.