Watch: UN moment of silence for Pittsburgh massacre victims

Danon: Time for the world to unite against anti-Semitism following Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

Gary Willig,

UN holds moment of silence for synagogue shooting victims
UN holds moment of silence for synagogue shooting victims
UN WEBCAST

The United Nations Security Council opened its deliberations on Monday with a moment of silence in memory of those killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre on Saturday.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations: "The world bows its head in memory of those murdered in Pittsburgh. This is the time to unite, and to fight as one against the wave of anti-Semitism that crosses continents, languages and cultures."

11 Jewish worshipers were murdered in the worst anti-Semitic shooting in US history during Shabbat morning prayers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Tags:UN, Danny Danon, Pennsylvania Synagogue Shooting

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top