Watch: UN moment of silence for Pittsburgh massacre victims

Danon: Time for the world to unite against anti-Semitism following Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

The United Nations Security Council opened its deliberations on Monday with a moment of silence in memory of those killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre on Saturday.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations: "The world bows its head in memory of those murdered in Pittsburgh. This is the time to unite, and to fight as one against the wave of anti-Semitism that crosses continents, languages and cultures."

11 Jewish worshipers were murdered in the worst anti-Semitic shooting in US history during Shabbat morning prayers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.