Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett was dispatched to the United States immediately upon hearing news of the Pittsburgh massacre. Bennett spoke to Arutz Sheva about his mission as Diaspora Affairs Minister to the Jews of Pittsburgh, and his advice on how to relate to the attack.

"I decided upon hearing about this horrific terror attack that as Minister of Diaspora Jews, I need to be here, with the Jews of Pittsburgh, in the worst anti-Semitic attack in the history of the United States, and I've spent the past day being with my brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh, to tell them 'We're here with you.'"

How should we relate to this attack, the Pittsburgh shooting?

"I think we should unite. You know, the terrorist did not ask the Jews 'Are you Right or Left, are you one community or another?', he just killed them because they are Jews. I think the main message is 'We stand united'."

What's next?

"I met the Governor, I met the Mayor, I met the leadership of the Jewish community, and I met thousands of Jews who came to the very special vigil last night. I'm here with the community to strengthen them, to help out in any possible way; we also had some ZAKA folks who joined along and we'll continue providing full support," Bennett concluded.