'The weakest defense minister, needs to stop whining'

The Jewish Home Party responded to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's argument that Jewish Home ministers are preventing the enactment of the death penalty for terrorists.

"Liberman is the weakest defense minister in Israel's history, and even a bit confused. To cover his weakness vis-a-vis Hamas, he is constantly attacking the justice minister and the chairman of the constitution committee. Then we will help him: The Jewish home supports the death penalty, which has long existed in the law.The time has come for the defense minister to simply enforce the law and stop whining," the party stated.

Liberman said at the start of the Yisrael Beiteinu faction meeting that the Jewish Home Party does not support the promotion of the death penalty for terrorists. "Ayelet Shaked voted three times in favor of the law, and until a week ago we did not hear anything about it being unnecessary," the defense minister said.

"This attempt to thwart Yisrael Beiteinu is a simple political attempt, and we will turn to all the organizations that help the victims of terrorism and make it clear that everyone knows that this law is being thwarted by the Jewish home because of political considerations."

MK Shuli Mualem (Jewish Homei) responded to the defense minister's remarks and stressed that the Jewish Home Party supports the death penalty for terrorists.

"Instead of dealing with Hamas in Gaza and the personal security of thousands of residents whose lives are not alive, he is throwing stones at the Jewish home, death to the terrorists and quiet for the residents of the south," MK Mualem said.