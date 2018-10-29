Liberman: Gaza periphery residents absolutely right

Defense Minister says residents of the south right to protest government response to violence from Gaza.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that the residents of the Gaza periphery are "absolutely right" to protest the government's response to the ongoing violence emanating from Gaza.

Speaking at the start of the weekly Yisrael Beiteinu faction meeting, Liberman stated that the residents "are absolutely right. We can not continue without a hard blow, there will be no calm. We have enough means to reach a truce, without a ground operation."

The defense minister accused the ministers and MKs from the Jewish Home party of being against the death penalty for terrorists.

"Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Chairman of the Constitution Committee Slominski are also obstructing the law solely for political reasons," he said.

"There is no way to reach a deal with Hamas, and without giving the hardest blow we know, we will not restore neither calm nor quiet to the south."