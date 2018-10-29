‘We will always be a start-up nation’

Chemi Peres, chairman of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, spoke to Arutz Sheva at the Prime Minister's Conference for Innovation, initiated by the Culture and Sport Ministry, in coordination with the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.

“All of use came to discuss how we make the world better, how we serve ten billion people around the world, how we continue to develop health care, better and safer transportation and how do we add meaning to the life that we have on earth,” he said of the conference.

Peres, the son of the late Israeli President Shimon Peres, discussed what he felt when a hologram featuring the voice and likeness of his father was shown at the start of the conference.

“The hologram was very moving. After my father concluded his term as president, he wrote a spiritual will, sharing his thoughts about the future. He wrote it in his words but he never spoke it on camera so we wanted to visualize it and show how you can do it with innovation. I think it was very moving. It inspired everyone and moved everyone. It was a message from the future.”