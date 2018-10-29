Sessions to Shaked: Pittsburgh investigation is top priority

Justice Minister speaks with US Attorney General following the attack in Pittsburgh.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who is currently in New York, spoke on Sunday with US Attorney General Sessions following the attack in Pittsburgh.

Attorney General Sessions updated Minister Shaked on the development of the investigation and assured her that this investigation is top priority and will extract the full extent of the law with the murderer.

Minister Shaked expressed her deep sorrow and wished the injured policemen and members of the community a speedy recovery while sending her sincere condolences to the families of those murdered. Furthermore, she stated that she has complete trust in the American Law Enforcement Agencies.

The gunman has been identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, who reportedly yelled "All Jews must die" during the attack.

Before entering the synagogue, Bowers tweeted that "I can't wait while my people are getting slaughtered.... I’m going in". His social media was rife with anti-Semitic comments.

Sessions said on Saturday night the Justice Department intends to file hate crime and other charges against Bowers. The shooter was later charged with 29 counts in deaths of 11 people.

The charges include obstructing the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death, as well as 11 counts of using a firearm to commit murder, weapons offenses and charges alleging Bowers seriously injured police officers while obstructing the exercise of religious beliefs.