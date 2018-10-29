'Sweet souls, it's a crime that their lives were taken from us'

The mass shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh has left the Jewish community reeling. Former Rabbi Chuck Diamond discusses the impact.

Rabbi Chuck Diamond, who was one of the Tree of Life synagogue's rabbis until about a year ago and is still a member of the community, has been spending time with the community in the wake of this terrible, terrible event.

"It is very hard. But it's part of, I think, of being a rabbi. Pittsburgh, as you've heard, is a wonderful community. It's not only a wonderful Jewish community. It's just a wonderful community", he said.

"Our immediate job is to comfort the mourners and to comfort the community and to just be strong as we take each day as it comes".