Vigil held in downtown Jerusalem in honor of 11 shooting victims killed in Saturday's synagogue attack in Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of people gathered in Jerusalem's Zion Square Sunday evening for a vigil in memory of the 11 people gunned down in a mass-shooting attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Saturday.

Participants lit candles in memory of the 11 shooting victims and sang during the vigil, which was held ahead of a larger gathering planned at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.





Loading....