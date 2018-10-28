Mail bomber: If it were up to me blacks, Jews would be wiped out

Suspect arrested after mail bombs sent to prominent Democrats reportedly had history of racist, anti-Semitic, genocidal statements.

A Florida man accused of mailing more than a dozen explosive devices in the mail to prominent Democratic lawmakers, donors, and supporters had a history of making explicitly racist and anti-Semitic comments, including support for genocide of blacks and Jews, a former supervisor said.

On Friday, Federal law enforcement officials apprehended Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr., on suspicion he was responsible for the recent string of letter bombs mailed to prominent Democratic figures, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, 2016 presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, and billionaire Democratic donor George Soros.

At least 13 mail bombs were sent last week. No injuries were reported, as all of the devices failed to explode.

The 56-year-old former male stripper was indicted shortly after he was taken into custody, and faces up to 58 years in prison.

According to a report by The Washington Post, Sayoc’s former manager, Debra Gureghian, said Sayoc identified as a white supremacist, and repeatedly expressed a desire to see the world purged of blacks, Jews, and homosexuals.

“He was crazed, that’s the best word for him,” said Gureghian, the general manager of New River Pizza in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “There was something really off with him.”

Gureghian said Sayoc was “very angry,” and “angry at the world, at blacks, Jews, gays.”

Sayoc’s former manager also recalled him repeatedly discussing how if he “had complete autonomy”, none of the groups he disliked “would survive”.

“He would categorize himself as a white supremacist," Gureghian said. “He would just say, ‘Take back the world.’”